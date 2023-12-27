Guests Seated As Aiyedatiwa Arrives Gov’s Office For Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos)

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has arrived at the Governor’s office for his swearing-in as the substantive leader of the state.

Naija News reports that Aiyedatiwa will be sworn in as the governor of the state today in Akure, the state capital, following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa will be sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, in Akure, barring any last-minute change in plan.

Commissioners, aides and guests have already taken their seats inside the Cocoa Hall of the Governor’s office in Akure, the state capital, for the swearing-in ceremony.

It was learned that Aiyedatiwa earlier left his home town of Igbokoda where he had gone for the Christmas and New Year break.

Aiyedatiwa’s journey to becoming the governor of Ondo State was a long one that lasted one year since Akeredolu suffered health challenges before he eventually died on Wednesday, 27th December in Germany where he was being treated for prostate cancer.

Aiyedatiwa survived an impeachment plot by Akeredolu’s allies in the Ondo State House of Assembly and stark opposition by his late principal’s foot soldiers.

The late governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and refused to travel to Akure, the Ondo State capital to resume office.

Instead, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage and calls for him to resign from office over his incapacity to resume work as governor.

In November, Governor Akeredolu recently proceeded on another leave after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.