Aiyedatiwa To Be Sworn In As Ondo Governor

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is set to be sworn in as the governor of the state today in Akure, the state capital.

Naija News gathered that Aiyedatiwa will be sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, in Akure by 4 pm barring any last minute change in plan.

It was learned that Aiyedatiwa was already on his way to Akure from his home town of Igbokoda where he had gone for the Christmas and New Year break.

A top government source told SaharaReporters that: “Ondo State will be swearing in Lucky Aiyedatiwa as governor in Akure today. The swearing-in is slated to be held at the Cocoa Conference Hall in Akure. However, no time has been fixed yet for the event.”

Recall that Akeredolu died in a German hospital on Wednesday morning which has generated reactions and condolences from several quarters.

The ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and refused to travel to Akure, the Ondo State capital to resume office.

Instead, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage and calls for him to resign from office over his incapacity to resume work as governor.

In November, Governor Akeredolu recently proceeded on another leave after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa has been standing in as the acting Governor and peace has since returned to the South Weet state following President Tinubu’s intervention in the political impasse.