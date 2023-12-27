Fubara: Tinubu Rubbished Wike’s Plot Of Becoming The Jagaban Of Rivers – APC Chieftain

Former spokesperson for the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has said that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike is no longer relevant in the politics of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

Eze insisted that the dream of Wike to become the jagaban of Rivers State is over.

He argued that people are now aware of Wike’s tactics and those who choose to work with him, do so at their peril.

Speaking via a statement on Tuesday, Eze alleged that President Bola Tinubu and his team strategically plotted the peace accord to rubbish Wike’s plan to become the ‘Tinubu’ of Rivers State.

The former nPDP spokesperson argued that it is impossible for Tinubu, a known democrat, to turn his back against the Nigerian constitution and the good people of Rivers State, just to massage Wike’s ego.

Eze insisted that Tinubu was aware that no reasonable governor would implement any of the conditions in the peace agreement.

The politician warned Wike that Rivers can never be Lagos, adding that his recent actions bring to an end his dream and vision of becoming the landlord of Rivers State.

According to him, “With the credentials of President Tinubu, it becomes very hard to accept that he could be involved with the undemocratic steps and actions exhibited during the so-called Rivers State Peace Accord between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike.

“It is based on this that I decided to have another look at the so-called Peace Accord to decipher the intention of Mr. President towards his erroneous actions.

“Mr. President and his team strategically plotted all this not that they do not know that no reasonable Governor will implement any of them but to rubbish Nyesom Wike in his own plot to become Tinubu of Rivers State.

“In this regard, I must commend President Tinubu for achieving what many political leaders couldn’t achieve by rubbishing the political fortunes of Nyesom Wike and thereby saving Rivers State from the nuisance that Wike has now become.”

Eze postulated that “What we currently have in Rivers State is nothing but graveyard peace particularly now that Rivers State Elders, Youths and entire citizenry are fully aware that President Tinubu’s truce is nothing but to buy over Rivers State and it will be resisted no matter the odds.

“Wike is no longer relevant as far as the politics of Rivers State and Nigeria at large is concerned as most of his antecedents are now well known to all and sundry and whoever that decides to work with such a character does so at his or her own peril.

“This brings to and end his dream and vision of becoming the landlord and Jagaban of Rivers State. Rivers State cannot and will never be Lagos.”