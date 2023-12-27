Fresh Details Emerge About Ondo Governor, Akeredolu’s Death

More claims have surfaced regarding the death of the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reported earlier that Akeredolu died on Wednesday after battling prostrate cancer.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor was said to have died in a hospital in Germany, a development which has since generated mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media.

There were claims earlier that Akeredolu died in Lagos, Nigeria. It was reported that Akeredolu was under the care of State House doctors due to the unavailability of the option to fly him abroad.

Reports, however, emerging revealed that he actually died in a German hospital after being allegedly turned down by another hospital where he had previously sought treatment.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week,” Sahara Reporters quoted a source to have said.

A fresh update revealed that Akeredolu died in a German hospital where he was taken after being rejected by the one where he had been receiving treatment.

“The hospital he normally used in Germany rejected him and the doctors told the family to take him home to die because there was nothing else they could do to save him. The doctors reminded the family that they had already told them that he had a terminal illness. The doctors had decided that it was the end of the road for him. The family then took him to another hospital where he eventually died,” Sahara Reports quoted a top source to have explained.

Naija News reports that 67-year-old Akeredolu returned to Nigeria in September after a three-month medical leave in Germany and only recently proceeded on another one after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.