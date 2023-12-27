Ben Bruce Mourns Victims Of Plateau Massacre

Former Bayelsa lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce, has taken to his social media page to mourn those who died during the attack on Plateau communities earlier this week.

Naija News reports that in a tweet on Wednesday, the former Bayelsa lawmaker sent his condolence to the government of Plateau state following the attack that led to the death of scores in the state.

Bruce, in the tweet, wrote, “I extend my deepest condolences to the government and people of Plateau State, Nigeria, on the tragic loss of life resulting from the recent attacks in the state. The senseless violence that ravaged the communities claiming the lives of at least 140 individuals, is a profound tragedy that has deeply affected us all.

“To the families and friends of those who perished, my heart goes out to you in your time of sorrow. The loss of your loved ones in such a brutal and unexpected manner is a burden no one should bear. Your pain is felt by many, and you are not alone in your grief.

“To the government of Plateau State and its resilient people, I offer my heartfelt sympathies. This devastating event has not only taken lives but has also shattered the peace and harmony of your communities. As you work towards healing and rebuilding, know that thoughts of support and solidarity are with you from far and wide.

“In these dark times, it is crucial that we stand together in the face of adversity and violence. The strength of the human spirit is most evident in how communities come together in the aftermath of such unspeakable events. May the memories of those lost inspire us to work towards a future of peace and understanding.

“Let us all take a moment to remember those who have fallen and to honor their lives by fostering a nation where such tragedies are a thing of the past. My thoughts and prayers are with each one of you in Plateau State during this incredibly difficult time.”