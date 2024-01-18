Ben Bruce Hails Tinubu Govt For Settling MTN, Glo Dispute

Former Bayelsa senator, Ben Bruce has hailed President Bola Tinubu for weighing into the dispute between MTN and Glo.

Commending the president in a post via his official X account on Thursday, the former lawmaker said the resolution was good for Nigeria and the country’s telecommunication sector.

Naija News reports that Bruce, in the social media post, suggested that this is the first time that Nigeria will be having a business-minded president.

Ben Bruce wrote, “I commend President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, for personally intervening in the misunderstanding between MTN and Glo and reaching a win-win resolution. A détente that is good for Nigeria and our telecommunications sector, as well as the leading corporations in that industry. This is the fruit of having a business-minded leader in Aso Rock.

“Of particular note is the twenty one days grace period given to both parties. With this mindset, the ease of doing business in Nigeria is improved. Our economy will benefit more from cooperation than from confrontation, and I am glad that with this Nigeria-first initiative, we are moving from the battleground to common ground. Congratulations to @GloWorld and @MTNNG, and we are looking forward to better interconnectivity between the two behemoths.”

Naija News had earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) suspended plans to ban Globacom subscribers from calling MTN lines over the non-payment of interconnect charges.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Wednesday by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Reuben Muoka.

Recall that the NCC had, in a notice, given MTN Nigeria Communications Plc partial approval for the disconnection of Globacom.

“Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case.

“The Commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges,” the notice reads.

Story continues below advertisement

The NCC revealed that at the expiration of 10 days from the date of this notice, “subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.”