Legitimise Activities Of Those Producing Counterfeit Products – Ben Bruce Advises Tinubu

Former Bayelsa Lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce has advised the President Bola Tinubu-led government to legitimize the activities of Nigerians who are producing counterfeit products.

Giving this advise in a video released on his official X account, the media mogul charged the Tinubu-led government that rather than stigmatizing them it would be more beneficial to legitimize their skills and expertise.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker urged the Tinubu-led government release grant to help the counterfeiters to register their companies and build legitimate factories to boost the growth of made in Nigeria brand.

“In a nation where research and development for the military-industrial complex is severely limited, it is short sighted to imprison counterfeiters of various products, such as food beverages, electronics and fashion brands. Rather than stigmatize them wouldn’t it be more beneficial to legitimize their skills and expertise? After all if we can allocate funds to train former Boko Haram members, why not invest in helping these individuals establish their own patent and business by providing grants to register their companies and set up legitimate factories, this way we will empower them to manufacture authentic, locally made pharmaceutical, food beverages, electronic and fashion brands under the made in Nigeria label,” Bruce said.