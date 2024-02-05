Epileptic Power Supply: Ben Bruce Calls For The Need To Shift To Solar Energy

Former Bayelsa Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, has called for the need to shift to solar energy as the country continues to suffer epileptic power supply occasioned by the incessant national grid collapse that has continued to plague the country.

Naija News had earlier reported that the national grid collapsed for the first time in 2024, over the weekend, which resulted in a nationwide blackout.

However, in his common sense series released on Monday, Ben Bruce argued that investing in solar energy does not only make financial sense but will also put the nation among the nations pioneering the global transition to sustainable energy.

Bruce said, “Nigeria, the worlds most populous black country is a tropical nation, blessed with abundant sunlight, all through the year and i think the time has come for us to appreciate and recognize this natural blessing and harness its potential for a brighter, more sustainable for a brighter, more sustainable future.

“I have emphasized several times in the past about the needed shift to solar energy in our country for numerous reasons, starting with energy independence, solar power offers Nigeria a reliable and inexhaustible energy source, reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels and insulating us from global oil price fluctuations. Cars powered by solar energy and airplanes soaring through the skies fueled by the sun are no longer futuristic dreams but are just some incredible benefits of embracing solar power. The initial investment in solar panel and infrastructure which some people thinks is expensive pays off on the long run offering a cost effective solution to our energy needs. Imagine a Nigeria where power is not just in abundant but also clean and noiseless.

Story continues below advertisement

“Solar energy eliminates the need for noisy generators and the pollution they bring contributing to a healthier environment for us all. Complaint about electricity, high tariffs and the cost of maintenance diesel generators can easily be a thing of the past. Investing in solar energy, inverters and other solar powered schemes not only make financial sense but will also put us on the group of pioneer in the global transition to sustainable energy. With sunshine at no cost and unaffected by the value of the dollar Nigeria can break free from the shackles of energy-related challenges and the volatile foreign exchange rate. But above all just imagine how much money can be saved with what is a natural gift from God.”