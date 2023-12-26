‘Refund My Money In Full’ – Mr Jollof Calls Out Duncan Mighty Over N3 Million

Nigerian comedian, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has called out his colleague in the entertainment industry, Duncan Mighty, for allegedly refusing to show up for his concert in Warri, Delta State, after being paid N3 million.

Naija News reports that Mr Jollof spoke in a video shared via his Instagram page.

He said he paid the singer N2 million booking fee and N1 million for logistics but he never made it to the show despite the extension of the duration of the concert.

The comedian said the show was billed to close by midnight, but he extended it to 3 am, hoping Duncan Mighty would show up after promising him he was on his way.

Jollof added that he received N800,000 from Ducan Mighty instead of the N3 million after asking him for a refund.

He said, “After the show closed around 3:27 am, I sent Duncan Mighty a video, informing him that the event has ended and that he should turn back, and I sent him my account details to refund me.

“When I woke up the next day, I saw an alert of N800,000 from Duncan Mighty instead of the N3 million I gave him. Anyone close to him should advise him to refund me in full.”

Story continues below advertisement



He also called out DJ Barbie for not showing up for the same event after receiving a payment of N600,000, adding that she blocked him on social media with claims that he was bullying her.