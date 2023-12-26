‘It Was The Bullet Shell That Hit Him’ – Ogun CP Reacts To Nollywood Actor, Azeez Ijaduade Shooting Incident

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, has reacted to the recent unfortunate shooting incident involving a popular Nollywood actor, Azeez Ijaduade.

Naija News recalls that the actor and film director earlier sustained injuries following a shooting by a policeman in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The incident had generated mixed reactions on and off social media earlier, as many criticized the professionalism of the Nigerian police force, again.

However, while giving further details of the actor’s situation, CP Alamutu, explained that it was the shell of a bullet targeted at some suspected hoodlums that mistakenly hit Ijaduade.

Naija News reports that the police commissioner explained this after visiting the injured actor at the In-Patient Ward of Babcock University Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted.

Alamutu informed the press that the officer responsible for the shooting is currently facing disciplinary action.

He explained that the officer had fired shots into the air in order to disperse a group of thugs who were attempting to attack the person he was assigned to protect.

Alamutu expressed his regret over the incident and was relieved to see that the actor’s condition was stable.

“It was actually an unfortunate incident, but from all indications, I have seen the victim, it was not a direct hit. Actually, some people were trying to mob the principal the policeman was attached with, and in a bid to scare them off, he had to fire some shots. It was unfortunate the victim was within that axis. It was the shell that hit him.

“From all indications, he is getting better. The concerned policeman is already undergoing disciplinary procedure. What is important is for us to ensure that no life is lost,” Daily Post quoted the police commissioner to have said.