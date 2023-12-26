‘I Was Embarrassed To Tell People About Acting In Movies’ – Ireti Doyle

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has disclosed she was embarrassed to tell people that she wanted to act in movies before her journey in the film industry.

Naija News reports that the talented movie star spoke in the latest episode of the Terms and Conditions podcast.

Ireti said in the early days of nursing a career in acting, she could not bring herself to tell people about acting in movies.

Narrating her experience, the thespian said it took a friend asking her about it before she could vocalise the words.

She said, “I was embarrassed, I couldn’t say it out loud for you long time. I don’t even know why now that I’m thinking about it, but I was just embarrassed to say it. And I remember, you know, when something is gnawing at your very insides, all I knew was I just wanted to act.

“So I remember the first time I would alter the words it was to a friend of mine. He said, ‘You have been moody. You’ve been crying. What is it?’ You know, there’s some people who see you and have more experience with you. So he was like ‘What do you want? There’s something you want.’ And I was too embarrassed to say it out loud. I didn’t say I wanted to act, I said something else. I said I wanted to be a star. That was the first thing that came out of my mouth and thankfully he didn’t laugh at me. He then asked what I meant, then I said ‘I want to act,’ and he was like ‘Now we know.”