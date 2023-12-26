Five Controversial Celebrity Christmas Themed Photos That Sparked Reactions Online

Nigerian celebrity Christmas family photos usually make one of the highlights that fans and followers on several social media platforms look forward to during the Yuletide celebration, and this year wasn’t different.

While several superstars came prepared in lovely outfits, some pictures sparked controversy online.

In this article, Naija News highlights five celebrity Christmas-themed photos that got netizens talking.

1. Eniola Badmus: Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus caused a stir online as she rocked an extravagant Christmas tree and light headgear while carrying a puppy inside a Ghana must-go bag.

2. Toyin Lawani: Celebrity stylist cum Real House Of Lagos Star, Toyin Lawani, also got fans talking as she rocked a ‘Pepper’ Inspired outfit and jacket designed with numerous mops.

3. Oge Okoye: Many fans and followers were shocked after Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, shared photos of herself and her kids to celebrate Christmas.

Many questioned when Oge got married and had kids as she rarely shares her family moments on social media.

Meanwhile, the actress, who is very secretive about her lifestyle, got married to Stanley Duru before their union crashed in 2012 over alleged infidelity.

4. Ahmed Musa: Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa’s Christmas day post also stirred up some reactions. The footballer had shared a photo of his wife sitting beside a Christmas tree in celebration of Christmas.

He wrote, “Compliments of the season. This festive season, I pray that you experience true joy and peace and may things of celebration never cease from your household. Merry Christmas to you all.”

However, some Muslims berated him, saying their religion does not observe Christmas celebrations.

5. Moses Bliss: Nigerian gospel singer, Moses shared a Christmas photo of himself posing in Christmas pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree.

Typically, such photos are taken with family or friends, but Moses was alone.

Reacting to the photo, his colleague, Timi Dakolo, advised him that the picture would be better with a wife beside him.

Moses replied, “I promise, I tried my best.”

And Timi urged him to try harder because “it is not good for a man to be alone.”

