Ex-Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman’s Widow, Sister-In-Law Die In House Fire

Fire has destroyed the house of the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Udo Ekpenyong, in Akwa Ibom, resulting in the deaths of his wife and her sister.

Naija News learnt that the fatal incident occurred on Christmas Eve, taking the lives of Elizabeth Ekpenyong and Ofonime Frank.

Udeme Idiong, Secretary of the local transition committee, confirmed the news to the press on Tuesday.

The local government, led by Godwin Ekpe, announced a seven-day mourning period and proposed withdrawing from a scheduled Christmas Carol event.

The statement added, “Sequel to the tragic fire incident that occurred at the residence of our late state party Chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, on December 24, 2023, which claimed the lives of his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong and her sister, Ms. Ofonime Frank, the Chairman, Transition Committee, Ukanafun Local Government Area, Godwin Ekpe, has declared seven days mourning period for all indigenes of Ukanafun Local Government from Tuesday, December 26, 2023 to Monday January 1, 2024.

“He has also in collaboration with stakeholders of the local government and approval of the state government approved the withdrawal of Ukanafun’s contingent and performance in the ongoing Christmas Unplugged activity scheduled to be held on December 28, 2023.

“While sympathising with the family of the deceased, we pray for the repose of the departed souls.”