Photos: How Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate 2023 Christmas

Nigerian celebrities embraced the 2023 festive season by posting Christmas-themed family photos on their social media platforms on Monday.

Notable Nollywood stars such as Stan Nze and Adeniyi Johnson delighted their fans with adorable pictures featuring their little ones.

Joining in the holiday spirit, singer Mercy Chinwo, music executive Jude Okoye, comedienne Real Warri Pikin, and businessman Obi Cubana also shared heartwarming family photos.

Naija News reports that the celebrities accompanied their posts with heartfelt Christmas messages in captions, spreading joy and love to their followers.

See more photos below:

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has said that he cannot be considered as a role model because he indulges in several vices, including fornication, smoking and drinking alcohol.

The singer insisted that it was only a dumb person who would consider him as a role model. The Declan Rice crooner stated this in a recent edition of the Zero Conditions podcast.

The singer urged those who criticize him for his way of life and social media personality to desist from doing so, adding that he is nobody’s role model.

He advised those looking for role models to follow Jesus.

He said, “It is always necessary for celebrities to clap back at trolls. Who said it is not necessary? Because they say, ‘Oh! You’re a brand. You are a public figure.’

“I’m nobody’s role model. Jesus is there. Follow Jesus.

“I fornicate, I drink, I smoke. You wanna make me your role model? You must be a dummy.”