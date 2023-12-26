Fubara, Muftwang, Other Governors Visit President Tinubu In Lagos (Video)

Members of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Tuesday, paid homage to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos State.

The governors were led by its forum Chairman and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, to visit President Tinubu on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The state governors, alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima, were received by President Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

Some of the governors include Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Dikko Rada of Katsina and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Others are Kogi Governor-elect Usman Ododo, Governors Yahaya Bello, Caleb Muftwang and Dauda Lawal of Kogi, Plateau and Zamafara States, respectively.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, on Tuesday, directed security agencies to scout for and apprehend culprits of the Christmas Day attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which left at least 100 persons dead.

Condemning what he called a “primitive and heinous” attack, Tinubu said, “These envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.”

A statement signed Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read: “President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

“President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

“The President also directs immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as a medical treatment for the wounded.”

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, Tinubu assured Nigerians that “these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.”