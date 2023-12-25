I Am Not Looking For Anything In Rivers State – Wike Speaks On Demanding Money From Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that there is nothing he is looking for in Rivers State.

The minister stated this while addressing allegations that he demanded for a large chunk of monetary allocations from the state.

Wike stated this on Sunday in Port Harcourt during a thanksgiving ceremony held in honour of the state’s immediate past Commissioner for Works, George Kelly Alabo.

Recall that the minister and his successor, Governor Sim Fubara, were engaged in a face-off, leading to a political crisis in Rivers State.

However, President Bola Tinubu intervened and made the duo sign a peace pact.

Speaking on the situation, Wike said he did his best while serving as governor of Rivers State, and he is concentrating on his new assignment as the FCT minister.

Wike blamed the lingering face-off on Fubara, adding that the governor did not play politics “according to the rule”.

He urged Rivers people to prioritize the state and avoid propaganda and blackmail.

According to him, “We must allow our people the simple things. I’ve done my own part and I’m happy and I’m doing well in Abuja too.

“So, all of us should love this state but leave this propaganda, leave blackmail. I have my own budget as FCT minister.

Story continues below advertisement



It’s like a governor of a state. I have my own commissioners. By January, I present my budget before the National Assembly. I will preside over the expenditure. All I’m saying is if you’re a politician, play according to the rules.”