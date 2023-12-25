Freedom For Nnamdi Kanu Is A Condition For Peace In The South East – Ogah

The lawmaker representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Amobi Ogah, has made a fresh call for the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, the release of Kanu would guarantee peace in the southeast region of the country.

He added that National Assembly lawmakers and other leaders from the region are not giving up in their push to secure a political solution to the continued detention of the IPOB leader.

The lawmaker also expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would consider the appeals for a political solution to Kanu’s incarceration.

Ogah made his views known while speaking with newsmen yesterday at his Onuaku Uturu country home.

The lawmaker also advocated amnesty for all those behind the unrest in the zone and appealed to the perpetrators to renounce violence and embrace peace for the good of all.

On the South East Development Commission Bill, Ogah said when signed into law, it will help address the agitation and tension in the South East.

Igbos Have Accepted Tinubu As President, We Appeal For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release — Ohanaeze

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has declared that the Igbos have acknowledged President Bola Tinubu as the constitutionally elected President of Nigeria.

Simultaneously, he appealed for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Iwuayanwu made these remarks in an interview with Arise Television on Sunday.

Despite IPOB asserting that Kanu’s ongoing detention is “unconstitutional” and advocating for a legal right to self-determination under the United Nations laws and the Africa Union Charter, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo stated that his consultations with fellow Igbo people confirmed their acceptance of Tinubu as the President.

He believes Tinubu could play a crucial role in facilitating the release of the incarcerated Kanu to promote peace in the South-East region.