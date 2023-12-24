‘It Will Be Disastrous If You Fail To Probe Buhari’ – Former Northern Governor Tells Tinubu

Former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has said the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, should be blamed for Nigerians’ current economic hardship.

Naija News reports that Bafarawa made this known during an interview with PUNCH, saying there is a need to probe the administration of Buhari.

According to the ex-governor, it would be disastrous if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails to probe Buhari because probing the former president would help him get off the blame from Nigerians.

Bafarawa added that if Buhari investigated the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, then nothing should stop Tinubu from probing him.

He said, “I think the government is continuous. If President Tinubu is going to continue with the good work that he is doing, especially the reviving of some of the projects that have been abandoned in Abuja and other areas, I don’t see any reason why the Tinubu administration should not probe Buhari. In fact, Buhari is the first person to be probed because when Nigerians voted for him (Buhari), they voted for integrity. Buhari told Nigerians that he was the most sincere and honest person. When he (Buhari) was campaigning, he said he was the sincerest, the cleanest among others. Now, he has spent eight years, and he is out.

“So, it will be a disaster and it will not help the nation if Tinubu fails to probe Buhari’s administration. If he wants to get off the blame, he should probe the past administration. If Buhari is found clean, then people will be happy with him. But if he is found wanting, he should answer for his wrongdoing. But it will not augur well for Nigerians to allow Buhari to go just like that. If President Tinubu allows Buhari to go scot-free, he (Tinubu) should know that all that Buhari did while he was in government, Tinubu would be seen as the person who did it.

“If Buhari investigated some persons in (Goodluck) Jonathan’s administration, what stops Tinubu from investigating Buhari’s government? I say this because Buhari investigated Jonathan’s administration and a lot of money was recovered. What some of the officials in Jonathan’s administration stole is meagre compared to what Buhari’s government has done. The Buhari administration borrowed money and then they embezzled the money they borrowed. After they borrowed money, we couldn’t see what they spent the money on.”