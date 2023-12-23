Veteran Nollywood Actor Turns Okada Rider

Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, professionally known as Jaywon, has confirmed veteran Nollywood Actor, Ezekiel Atilola, known for his role in the popular Yoruba movie, ‘TOMBOLO’ has turned to Okada rider as a means of livelihood.

Naija News reports that videos and photos of the movie star riding a bike have been making rounds on social media; while some netizens said he is a bike rider, others claimed it was a comedy skit.

In a recent update, Jaywon, in a post via Instagram, confirmed he had reached out to Ezekiel and donated the sum of N200,000 to him.

The singer also appeals to kind-hearted Nigerians to support the thespian with more donations.

He wrote, “Special appreciation goes to those who send me a DM.

“My team, @iledarefoundation, is now in contact with Mr. Ezekiel Atilola, a famous Yoruba actor in the TOMBOLO movie, and some money has already been sent to him.

“We appeal to the general public to come to his aid.”

Why I Don’t Sanctify Myself When Playing Movie Roles That Involve Going Into A Coffin

In other news, veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, says he is unbothered about unforeseen spiritual forces, especially when playing movie roles that involve going into a coffin.

Naija News reports that the movie star, popularly known for his ritual roles, made this known in a recent interview with Eastern Eye TV.

Kanayo said he does not need to sanctify himself or bind unseen forces when playing roles that involve entering coffins because God gave him the talent, and he plays the role without any sentiment.