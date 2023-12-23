Mercy Aigbe Cheats Death In Scary Road Accident – [Video]

Famous Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has narrowly escaped death in an auto crash along the Lagos-Benin expressway.

Naija News reports that Aigbe took to her Instagram page on Saturday (today) to share the terrifying incident which happened after she had attended a meet and greet event with her fans, which was organized to promote her latest movie, “Ada Omo Daddy.”

The actress uploaded a video showing the aftermath of the accident. In the caption, Mercy Aigbe expressed her gratitude for surviving the ordeal and thanked God for sparing her life.

She described the incident as highly intense, admitting that she had never felt such fear before. Recounting the traumatic episode, Aigbe confessed to being in a state of panic when the vehicle’s tire burst at a high speed, making her believe that her life was in immediate danger.

“ALHAMDULILAH – To God be all the Glory!!!!

The scariest Day of my life! My car tyre bursted while we were on top speed on our way back to Lagos from Benin (where I went for a Meet and Greet for my movie) God, I have never been this scared! A horrific experience! Screams! Panic! Fear! Prayers! It is such a terrible experience.

“But I give God the glory for saving us,” the actress captioned the video she shared.

See the video below:

Naija News reports that fans and well-wishers have flooded Aigbe’s social media with relief messages and support, expressing gratitude that the actress emerged unscathed from the incident.