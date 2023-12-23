Liverpool, Arsenal Share Spoils At Anfield As Arteta’s Side Maintains EPL Table Top

Arsenal will maintain their position at the top of the English Premier League table till Christmas day after a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday.

Naija News reports that Mikel Arteta’s side entered the match with an understanding that a positive outcome would ensure their continued dominance before the Boxing Day fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who began the day in third place with hope for a victory, also leaped to second place with the same points as Aston Villa, who drew 1-1 with Sheffield United earlier.

Arsenal took the lead first in the Saturday clash at Anfield when Gabriel Magalhaes scored from Martin Odegaard’s free-kick.

However, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah soon equalized for Liverpool after skillfully maneuvering past Oleksandr Zinchenko and striking the ball beyond David Raya.

As a result, Mikel Arteta’s team now boasts 40 points, one more than both Liverpool and Villa, who each have 39 points.

Meanwhile, West Ham defeated Manchester United in their English Premier League clash on Saturday as the Red Devils returned to their losing ways following a hard-fought draw against Liverpool last week.

Naija News reports that Erik ten Hag’s team suffered a 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring for West Ham United in the 72nd minute with a well-timed finish, courtesy of a lofted through ball from Paqueta that eluded Mainoo and Shaw.

On his first attempt, the forward’s shot was saved by Andre Onana, but the ball rebounded off him and found its way into the net.

Just five minutes later, Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian winger, doubled the lead, making it 2-0.

Naija News understands that United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, decided to field three teenagers – Kambwala, Mainoo, and Garnacho in his starting lineup for today’s match, a move not seen in the EPL since May 2021.

In the 35th minute, United had a promising opportunity to score when Garnacho received a through pass from Antony.

However, in a one-on-one situation, the Argentinian striker fired the ball straight into the hands of the Hammers’ goalkeeper.

Story continues below advertisement



With today’s 2-0 defeat, United have now lost four out of their last six games in all competitions. As a result, the Hammers have climbed to sixth place in the table, trailing table leaders Arsenal by nine points.