Transfer Update On Gallagher, Phillips, Adarabioyo, Matic, Greenwood, Others

Chelsea will prevent Tottenham Hotspur from buying their 23-year-old English midfielder, Conor Gallagher, in January, even though there are uncertainties surrounding his contract, Football Insider claimed.

According to ESPN, English midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, is in talks to go on loan from Manchester City to Juventus.

The 28-year-old informed Manchester City that he wishes to quit the team in January, and the Guardian claimed that a loan transfer to Newcastle United is also an option.

The Sun claimed that Sporting Lisbon and Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio, 22, is a target for Arsenal, who are exploring a £52 million deal ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old Tosin Adarabioyo has informed Fulham that he wishes to leave the team on a free transfer in the summer. According to the Sun, Tottenham and Monaco have already expressed interest in the former England youth defender.

If France and Nice defender, Jean-Clair Todibo, does not give Tottenham any optimism in the coming weeks, they will look to alternative possibilities. Manchester United are also considering the 23-year-old, according to TeamTalk.

Rennes are willing to let go of the 35-year-old midfielder, Nemanja Matic, in January even though he just joined the club from Roma last summer, L’Equipe claimed.

Mason Greenwood, 22, is being monitored by Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Manchester United having no intention of returning him to Old Trafford after his loan at Getafe expires, Talksport claimed.

Three teams are showing interest in 20-year-old England and Juventus under-21 winger Samuel Iling-Junior, the teams are Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Brighton, Fichajes claimed.