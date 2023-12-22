Sophia Momodu Reacts To Backslash After Imade Spoke About Davido’s Unsatisfactory Behaviour

Sophia Momodu, the baby mama to Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has slammed critics over the accusation of being responsible for a WhatsApp message her daughter, Imade, wrote about her father.

Naija News reported that Imade, in the WhatsApp message to her grandmother, lamented her father’s absence, Davido, when she needed him.

Imade said she is displeased with her grandma, who failed to visit her after promising to do so.

In the WhatsApp chat, Imade also called her grandmother, one of her few friends, and she went on to name her other friends. Not stopping there, the little girl spoke about late Ifeanyi.

The chat sparked reactions online, with many netizens criticizing Sophia over the message while others defended her.

However, taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sophia said that kids do not lie about their feelings, especially to their grandparents.

She also asked if people were unaware that children would call their parents out over unsatisfactory behaviour.

She wrote, “Y’all want me to be the bad guy sooooo bad 😄 and it’s ok, quite frankly I like being the bad guy Chun-Le. But one thing is for sure.. kids don’t lie about how they feel, especially with their grandparents.

“You people think this new generation of kids wouldn’t tell you about yourselves when you’re moving mad? Better wake up.”