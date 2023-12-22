‘I’ve Been Disappointed Since Ifeanyi Died, My Dad Wasn’t There When I Needed Him’ – Davido’s Daughter, Imade Laments

Imade Adeleke, the daughter of popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed sadness over her late brother’s death, Ifeanyi, who died in October 2022, in a drowning accident at his father’s mansion in Lekki, Lagos.

Naija News reports that Imade made this known in a WhatsApp message to her grandmother, lamenting her father’s absence, Davido, when she needed him.

In the post shared by Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu, via her Snapchat page, Imade said she is displeased with her grandma, who failed to visit her after promising to do so.

In the WhatsApp chat, Imade also called her grandmother one of her few friends as she went on to name her other friends. Not stopping there, the little girl spoke about late Ifeanyi.

Sophia had blurred out some parts of the message posted online, but netizens could decipher some of the words covered.

Davido Reacts As Rihanna Picks His Song, Unavailable As Her Song Of The Year

Meanwhile, International superstar, Rihanna has picked the song of Nigerian star singer, Davido as her song of the year.

The Barbadian-American singer rated Davido’s hit song “Unavailable” as her song of the year during an interview with Complex.

During the interview, Rihanna was asked about her album of the year, but she said she is not an album girl rather she prefers single.

According to her, she has Davido’s unavailable on repeat.

Reacting to the declaration, Davido shared the video of Rihanna’s interview and included the caption “My Ri Ri.”