Nigerian Navy Promotes 58 Senior Officers (Full List)

The Nigerian Navy board has promoted a total of 58 senior officers to various ranks in the service.

The breakdown of the promotion released showed that 28 Navy Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admirals.

The Director of Information Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, in a statement released on Friday, said the board approved the promotions of the senior officers on Thursday.

Among those promoted from Commodore to Rear Admiral are Ayo-Vaughan Adefemi Kayode, Kabir Mohammed, Gabriel Aligwe, Aliyu Gaya, Shehu Gombe, Godfrey Kwetishe, Robert Obeya, Musa Katagum, Kehinde Odubanjo, Pakiribo Anabraba, Suleiman Ibrahim, Olugbenga Oladipo, Haruna Zego, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Mohammed Muye, Aniefiok Uko, Anenechukwu Ezenma, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Sunday Yahaya, Umaru Faruk, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubanni, Emmanuel Anakwe, Omotola Olukoya.

However, Joseph Ake was promoted to retirement.

The newly promoted Commodores are Captains Innocent Udoudoh, Mohammed Umaru, Iliya Abdu Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Reginald Adoki, Abimbola Agunbiade, Christian Akokota, Chukwuma Azuike, Adegoke Ebo, Innocent Ejiofor, Tahir Ngada, Oluseyi Oladipo, Shehu Tasiu, Aliyu Umaru, Peter Yilme, Sikiru Abdulraheem, Tunde Abdulrahim, Emeka Chinaka, Effiom Ekpenyong, George Nwabunike, Akinrinsola Obisesan, Igbani Agwu, Babatunde Kuton, Ahmad Madawaki, Momoh Salihu, Additionally, Captains Hassan Dogara, Olajide Babalola and Suleiman Idris were promoted unto retirement.

The Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla charged them to rededicate themselves to the service of the fatherland and remain loyal to the President, Bola Tinubu.