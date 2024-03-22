Navy Appoints New Spokesperson

The Nigerian Navy has undergone a significant reshuffle in its public relations and information management, with Commodore Aiwuyor Augustine Adams-Aliu appointed the new Director of Naval Information.

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff, confirmed the new appointment, marking a fresh chapter in the Navy’s communication strategy.

Commodore Adams-Aliu steps into the role formerly held by Rear Admiral Ayo-Vaughan, who has transitioned to the Headquarters Naval Training Command as the Chief Staff Officer.

This move was announced in a statement by Rear Admiral JD AKPAN, the Chief of Policy and Plans (Navy), on Friday, March 22.

Bringing a unique blend of military and media experience, Adams-Aliu is not new to journalism and public relations.

Before his naval career, he was an accomplished editor with Daily Times of Nigeria, showcasing his proficiency in media operations and public speaking.

Adams-Aliu’s military journey commenced when he entered the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1995, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry in 1999.

His commission into the Nigerian Navy followed in 2000, as part of the 47 Regular Course.

Over the years, he has enriched his professional acumen with stints at prestigious institutions like the United States Army Infantry School in Atlanta and the United States Naval War College, alongside significant operational roles in the Nigerian Navy.

Among his notable assignments, Adams-Aliu served as a military observer with the United Nations Mission in Liberia and led as the Officer in Charge of the Nigerian Navy Ship BENIN.

His leadership was instrumental in commanding the SHALDAG Boat Squadron and as the Pioneer Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship KARADUWA, an indigenously built Seaward Defence Boat.

Before his latest appointment, Adams-Aliu was the Deputy Director of Plans at Naval Headquarters in Abuja, where he was involved in strategic planning and operational readiness.

His extensive background in naval operations and media relations makes him a fitting choice to head the Nigerian Navy’s information directorate. He will ensure robust and transparent communication in line with the Navy’s strategic objectives.