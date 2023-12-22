Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United To Play Draw In Merson’s Prediction For Christmas EPL Fixtures

Former English professional footballer and Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has predicted the outcome of the Christmas holiday Premier League matches involving the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and others.

In his prediction for the Match-day 18 fixtures this weekend, the pundit said the Anfield crowd will watch their home side, Liverpool, play a two-goal draw against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Naija News reports that West Ham will host Manchester United in a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon at the London Stadium. Merson has since predicted that both sides will score two goals to end the match in a stalemate.

According to him, Wolves will also hold Chelsea to a draw at the Molineux Stadium in the Sunday afternoon Premier League fixtures.

According to Sportskeeda, Merson’s predictions are as follows:

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Aston Villa 2-0 Sheff United

Wolves 2-2 Chelsea

West Ham 2-2 Man United

Fulham 3-0 Burnley

Luton 1-1 Newcastle

Tottenham 3-1 Everton

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Bournemouth

Meanwhile, there are speculations that French professional footballer and Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane may make a surprising return to Real Madrid.

Naija News recalls that Varane had recently joined United in the summer of 2021 after spending a decade with the La Liga giants.

However, Real Madrid is currently facing a defensive injury crisis, with David Alaba undergoing surgery for a ruptured ACL in his left knee and Eder Militao still recovering from his ACL tear in August.

As a result, the team is left with only Antonio Rudiger and Nacho as the available central defenders. Real Madrid may consider bringing Varane back to address their injury woes in light of this situation.

While at the Santiago Bernabeu, Varane lifted 18 trophies, including four Champions Leagues.