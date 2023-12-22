Kogi Election: Charly Boy Kicks As Melaye Shares Video From His Dubai Christmas Vacation

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy has knocked the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 Kogi Governorship election, Dino Melaye for going on vacation in Dubai after he lost the November 11 off-cycle election to the candidate of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Usman Ododo.

Naija News recalls that Melaye, who lost the Kogi governorship race in November, declined to vote in the off-cycle election in protest of allegations that INEC officials working for the ruling party used pre-filled election results to rig the election in favour of the ruling party.

Melaye, claimed the election was rigged in favor of the ruling party, adding that he would not dispute the results in court on grounds that the court was biased in favour of the ruling party.

Unlike some other politicians who have continued to fight election results in court, Melaye appears to have moved on from the November 11 polls and has been enjoying his holiday.

However, slamming the former lawmaker, Charly Boy argued that his acts indicated that Kogi State residents dodged a bullet.

“This is Dino Melaye in Dubai. A little over a month ago he was campaigning to be Kogi State Governor as the candidate of a major party, the PDP, in an election he eventually didn’t even bother to vote for himself or pay his voting agents while allegedly keeping most of the campaign funds for himself. Looks like Kogi actually dodged a bullet. A real pity,” Charley Boy wrote.