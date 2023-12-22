Imo Police Holds Crucial Security Meeting Ahead of Christmas Festivities

Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Imo Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma held a crucial meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Teams Commanders.

In a statement on Friday, spokesperson of the Imo Police command Henry Okoye, detailed that the meeting which took place at the Police officers’ mess in Owerri the state capital was part of the police effort to ensure the safety of Imo indegenes during the yuletide celebration.

Naija News reports that Danjuma during the meeting, charged police officers to embark on intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts, effective traffic control and round-the-clock visibility patrol in close synergy with other security agencies, to ensure that the state is safe during the yuletide season.

The statement read, “In line with the Command’s steadfast dedication to providing adequate security for all and sundry in the State during and after the Yuletide seasons, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, *CP Aboki Danjuma*, on 22/12/2023, convened a pivotal security meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Teams Commanders, at the Senior Police Officer’s Mess, Owerri. During the meeting, contingency operational plans that will guarantee the peaceful celebration of Christmas and New Year across the length and breadth of the State as well as the smooth flow of traffic were strategically emplaced.

“In his remarks, CP Aboki Danjuma mandated the strategic Police managers of the Command to embark on intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts, effective traffic control and round-the-clock visibility patrol in close synergy with other sister security agencies, to cover vital areas like worship and recreational centers, while ensuring that officers and men under their supervision uphold the highest standard of professionalism and respect the rule of law. The CP warned that any security breach within their area of responsibility would not be tolerated.”