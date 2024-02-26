NLC Hardship Protest: No Form Of Violence Will Be Tolerated – Imo Police Warns

The Imo State Police Command has warned that it would not tolerate any form of violence during the hardship protest of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) scheduled to take place on the 27th and 28th of February.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson of the Imo Police command, Henry Okoye, revealed that the state commissioner, Boki Danjuma, has deployed water-tight security across the length and breadth of the State.

Naija News reports that he further detailed that officers and men of the state police command have been placed on red alert to avert any attempt by miscreants to hijack the protest.

The commissioner called on all participants to conduct themselves peacefully, warning that anyone who infringes on the fundamental human rights of another or causes any breakdown of law and order during the procession will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The statement read, “As part of a strategic measure to ensure the maximum safety and security of all and sundry in the State during the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), on the 27th and 28th of February, 2024, the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has deployed water-tight security across the length and breadth of the State and placed officers and men on red alert to avert any attempt by miscreants to hijack the protest.

“Earlier today, The Commissioner of Police met with the leaders of the Nigeria Labor Congress, Imo State Chapter, and reached a striking agreement to ensure the protest is peaceful. Speaking at the meeting, the CP noted that citizens have the right to protest but warned that any form of violent protest is criminal and would not be tolerated.

“Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police mandated the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID) to deploy detectives on covert intelligence gathering operations and directed Area Commanders, DPOs, and Tactical Team Commanders to embark on confidence building patrol in synergy with other security agencies and ensure that their jurisdiction is adequately Policed while Traffic Personnel are to assist operatives in crowd and vehicle control.

“CP Danjuma, therefore, calls on all participants to conduct themselves peacefully and warns that anyone who infringes on the fundamental human rights of another or causes any breakdown of law and order during the procession will be made to face the full wrath of the law. He assured that Police Operatives will accompany the peaceful protesters throughout the procession, as agreed with the NLC leaders in the State.”