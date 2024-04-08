LP Reacts As NLC Meets On Julius Abure’s Fate Today

Advertisement

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has kicked against the planned meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to decide on the return of Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman.

It was earlier reported that invitations had been sent out to all relevant stakeholders and members of the NLC Political Commission to attend the meeting, which will be held in Abuja.

A source told The Punch that the unionists are proposing a caretaker committee to take over the party’s control, among other things that will be decided at the meeting.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, described the planned meeting as a nullity and an illegal jamboree of some ‘drama boys.’

Ifoh also called on law enforcement agencies to abort the gathering and go after the unionists before their planned action ‘degenerates into a public nuisance.’

He said, “It has come to the knowledge of the leadership of the Labour Party of a letter of invitation trending in some sections of the media, purportedly written by some desperate characters in the Nigeria Labour Congress, inviting some Nigerians to an illegal stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold on Monday in Abuja, wherein they propose to appoint a caretaker committee for the Labour Party.

“This meeting being organised by some drama boys and attention-seeking personalities in the NLC is illegal as we have not authorised it and it is not supported by any law in the land and, therefore, its outcome, a nullity. We are, therefore, calling on all genuine members of the party to disregard and shun the meeting.

“A few days ago, the Federal Government raised the electricity tariff to about 300 per cent and the NLC has neither responded to it nor called out its members to protest the increment. But it is quick to convene an unlawful meeting of disgruntled members who are not even party members.

“We are calling on the law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion and abort this gathering which may likely degenerate into a public nuisance. NLC does not have any proprietary right over the Labour Party and, therefore, cannot continue to lay claim to its ownership.”