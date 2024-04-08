Peter Obi Represented At Labour Party Political Commission Meeting

Advertisement

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, sent a representative to the Labour Party Political Commission, organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Abuja.

Also present at the gathering include the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Comrade Sylvester Ejiofor, the Obidient Movement represented at the high table by Dr. Moses Paul, governorship and other candidates of the LP in the 2023 election and Senator Victor Lar.

Also present are the national Vice Chairman of the LP, South-South and his counterpart national Vice Chairman, Northeast, Amman Burkart, Dr. Kingsley Ogundaye, the treasurer and the legal adviser of the party, among other.

Speaking in his opening address, the acting Chairman of the NLC Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, said the meeting will set up a caretaker committee involving all relevant stakeholders that will organise the party’s convention.

Naija News understands that this meeting is coming a day after Obi confirmed that he would remain in the party despite the leadership crisis in the fast-growing opposition party in the country.

Obi in his statement, stated that he would continue to stand for the peaceful resolution of issues in the party despite the Nigeria Labour Congress, through its spokesman, Benson Upah, saying that Obi is free to leave the LP.