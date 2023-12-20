Christmas: NSCDC Deploys 4,000 Officials In FCT

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory Command, announced that it has sent out 4,000 men to bolster security in the state.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, Comfort Okomanyi.

Okomanyi detailed that the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Olusola Odumosu, deployed the operatives to ensure that the environment is safe during Yuletide.

Naija News reports that Odumosu hinted in the statement that a comprehensive operational order encompassing the entire FCT had been issued and was being carried out in full.

The statement read, “In its avowed commitment to fighting crime and criminal activities associated with the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed 4000 personnel to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebrations.

“The Command’s Special Forces and various tactical units such as the Armed Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit, Rapid Response Team, Special Female Squad, Agro Rangers unit, Anti vandals Unit, Crisis and Disaster Management Unit, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosive Unit and the Intelligence Unit were mobilised for this assignment.

“The mission of this operation is to provide robust security for visitors, and residents and the protection of Critical National Assets and public utilities in the FCT.”

In order to cover critical locations and soft targets such as houses of worship, recreation centers, marketplaces, retail malls, parks, gardens, and potential flash points, Odumosu further disclosed that all operational and intelligence assets available to the Command had been adequately deployed.