Gov Inuwa Signs N208 Billion As Gombe State 2024 Budget

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has officially endorsed Gombe State’s 2024 budget of N208.064 billion.

Naija News reports that the budget was signed on Friday, ten days after the state House of Assembly approved it.

The signing ceremony took place in Gombe and was attended by the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Luggerewo, and other prominent government officials.

During the event, Governor Yahaya commended the collaborative efforts between the executive and legislative branches of the government, which facilitated a seamless budgetary process in the state.

He emphasized that the budget was designed with the people’s best interests in mind, evident in the allocation of 58% of the total budget to capital expenditure, while recurrent expenditure received 42%.

The Governor said: “I am happy to say that over the years, the house has been cooperative. Since 2020 till date, we thank God Almighty that the House has never failed us in passing the budget four times: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and this is 2024. We remain ever grateful for the support.

“This is the idea behind the synergy between the executive, the legislature, and even the judiciary. We shall continue to maintain it to achieve the aims and objectives that our forefathers fought for.

“The ratio of capital to recurrent is always bigger, with 2024 getting 58 per cent and it’s in the interest of the people for us to continue to work together; we shall remain steadfast.”

In his remark, Luggerewo, while describing the budget as “very good,” commended the state leader for prioritising capital expenditure over recurrent, which he said had become the norm under his administration.

Explaining why legislators increased the budget by N300 million, the speaker said it was done in the people’s interest.