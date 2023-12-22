Explain To Us Why You Won The Election In Places Where BVAS Were Destroyed – Group Tackles APC, Omo-Agege

A group, the Delta Consensus Group (DCG), has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State to explain the destruction of the BVAS machines and burning of electoral materials in the stronghold of its Delta governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege within the Delta Central Senatorial District.

The group condemned APC tactics in making some people believe that they have a strong case against the winner of the election, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

They insisted that a party that could only win four out of 25 local government areas through violence certainly does not have anything to prove at the Supreme Court.

The DCG shared their reservation via a statement issued by its national coordinator, Manny Onye.

Onye wondered why violence was only witnessed in the alleged ‘stronghold’ of Omo-Agege in Ughelli North during the election.

The statement read, “We have heard the continued noise of some people still left with Omo-Agege and their claims of ‘Obtaining’ victory in the Supreme Court making us to wonder, on what basis.

“It is no news that Omo-Agege was declared winner in only four out of 25 local government areas and those areas were places where irregularity were most pronounced during the election.

“We are at this point asking the APC to come out and explain why it was that the party won in only places where significant manipulations and violence were recorded leading to the destruction of the BVAS machines in those areas.

“As has been severally reported, the most disturbing irregularities in the Delta governorship polls were at Evwreni community in Omo-Agege’s base in Ughelli North where thugs went on rampage, attacked and wounded INEC officials, destroyed over three BVAS machines and set electoral materials on fire, among other heinous crimes.”