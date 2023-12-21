Your Betrayal And Sabotage Is Still Fresh In The Minds Of The People – LP Warns Soludo

The Anambra State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has accused Governor Charles Soludo of being Insensitive to the plight of the people.

The party accused the governor of subjecting the people to extreme poverty.

Speaking via a statement by its State Chairman, Ugochukwu Emeh, the LP alleged that the government diverted palliatives sent to Anambra State to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

LP made the remark in a reply to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) statement against Senator Tony Nwoye.

Emeh asserted that Soludo’s betrayal and sabotage is still fresh in the minds of the people.

Statement reads in part, “Dr. Tony Nwoye was elected to the national Assembly by the great and good people of Anambra North senatorial District because of his unique style of leadership. He is one of the leaders in our party we are proud of. He has been vocal on state and national issues.

“The recent Statement he made at a reception held in his Honour and other members of our great party has brought fear upon Governor Soludo and Ndi APGA. In case, Prof. Soludo thinks we have forgotten, Ndi Anambra have not forgotten and what Senator Nwoye did was to remind Prof. Soludo, your betrayal and sabotage is still fresh in the minds of the people. We are proud of What Senator Victor Umeh and Senator Dr Tony Nwoye are doing in the Senate.”