Nwifuru Follows Fubara’s Lead, Declares N100,000 Christmas Bonus For Ebonyi State Employees

In a move reminiscent of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has announced a Christmas bonus of one hundred thousand naira for all state workers.

The declaration took place at the ‘Renewed Hope Initiative Christmas Party‘ on Thursday, during which the governor reiterated his dedication to the well-being of the state’s employees.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Nwifuru said, “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I have resolved with the caucus and also the principal officers of government yesterday when I came in that every worker in Ebonyi state government—not local government.

“I’m not managing local government; I’m going to have a meeting with the council chairman this evening. Every worker must get 100,000 naira from us,” he announced.

This recent development mirrors the actions of Governor Fubara in Rivers State, where he approved a bonus of N100,000 for every civil servant, encompassing employees from diverse ministries, departments, and agencies within the state.

Notably, this represents a noteworthy moment for Rivers State, as it signifies the first instance in a considerable duration where civil servants in the state will be enjoying Christmas bonuses of this substantial magnitude.

Fubara’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of civil servants and addressing the concerns of those with lower incomes is once again underscored by this significant holiday gesture.