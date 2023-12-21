Nigeria’s Diallang Jaiyesimi Racially Attacked In Scotland

Nigerian-born British footballer, Diallang Jaiyesimi was racially attacked after his team, St Johnstone lost to Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, December 20.

Diallang Jaiyesimi started in the Premiership game in the heart of St Johnstone’s midfield but ‘over-performed’ his job to the detriment of his team.

The 25-year-old midfielder was sent off in the 33rd minute of the match for a lunge on Rangers’ John Lundstram.

Before he was given a red card, Rangers who were playing in front of their home fans at Ibrox Stadium, had taken the lead courtesy of a strike from Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers in the 28th minute.

Interestingly, St Johnstone were able to prevent more goals with a man down until in the 85th minute when James Tavernier sealed the win from the penalty spot.

The defeat dropped Johnstone to the 9th spot of the 12-team Scottish Premiership while the win took Rangers two steps closer to first-placed Celtic.

Hence, most fans of Johnstone were unhappy with Diallang Jaiyesimi and took to social media, especially X, to racially abuse the Nigerian-born midfielder.

In reaction to the racial attacks, his club issued a statement to stress that they are firmly standing with the football star who is on loan at the club from Charlton.

They announced that they would report the “unacceptable behaviour” to the police for further investigation.

They said: “We are aware of a racist tweet circulating that was aimed at Diallang Jaiyesimi tonight.

“We will pass this on to Police Scotland to investigate. Say no to racism.”

Jaiyesimi joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan from Championship club, Charlton on September 1, 2023. Since then, he has played in 7 Scottish Premiership games and has scored a goal.

He was born in Southwark, England to Nigerian parents on 7 May 1998 but hasn’t played for any England youth team. Hence, he is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.