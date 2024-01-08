Nigerian Striker Involved In Ghastly Accident

Nigerian-born former Scottish youth international, Dapo Mebude was involved in a ghastly car accident in Belgium during the weekend.

Dapo Mebude who is currently contracted to a football club in Belgium Oostende is said to be in critical condition at a hospital in the said country.

A Belgian publication GVA claimed that the football player may have suffered fatal injuries from the accident.

According to the publication, Mebude was rescued by the fire department following the vehicle’s collision with a tree. The 22-year-old footballer was reportedly transported to the hospital, which is close to Bruges, via an ambulance.

A statement from Mebude’s club read: “The practice match between Knokke and KVO was canceled due to a car accident by player Dapo Mebude. He was taken to hospital but there is no further information about his situation. Our thoughts are with Dapo and his family.”

Dapo Mebude was born in London to Nigerian parents but the winger moved to Glasgow Rangers in Scotland where he developed his football skills at the club’s football system and earned his debut at the club at an early age.

Mebude moved back to England in 2021 to join Championship side Watford. He couldn’t establish himself at the club and had to move to Oostende in 2022.

Mebude, who had five top-flight games in the previous season as Oostende was relegated, has been capped by Scotland up to the Under-21 level.

He was not used as a substitute for a cup encounter at the end of October. He has played twice this season, the second of which took place in September.