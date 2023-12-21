Cyriel Dessers Credits Coach Clement For His Improved Form At Rangers

Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers has credited Glasgow Rangers’ new manager, Philippe Clement for his improved form at the Scottish club.

Recall that Cyriel Dessers joined Rangers from Italian team, Cremonese for a transfer fee worth €4.5 million during last summer’s transfer window. Unfortunately, he had a hard time adapting to life at the Ibrox Stadium.

After Dessers’ sluggish start, English coach Michael Beale quickly became frustrated with the Nigeria international.

However, in October, Beale was fired, shortly after PSV eliminated them from the UEFA Champions League qualifying round and after their third Scottish League loss left them seven points behind fierce rivals Celtic.

Rangers had won five straight games since Clement took over as manager, including their victory against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final. They have won 14 straight games across all competitions under the new manager so far.

Cyriel Dessers now has five goals in 13 league games this season, in addition to one goal apiece in the League Cup, Europa League, and Champions League qualifying rounds.

Thanks mostly to Desser’s effort, Rangers defeated Real Betis 3-2 in Spain to advance to the Europa League round of sixteen.

The input of the Nigerian player helped Rangers to win their first title of the season, the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

After scoring a goal in Rangers’ 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday night, December 20, Desser acknowledged how his form has drastically improved under the new manager.

He said: “Definitely but I think the turnaround came already with the new gaffer arriving, my performances are getting better with every game and this gives us more energy to keep going.”

Glasgow Rangers are currently sitting second in the Scottish Premiership with 40 points in 17 games, two points below first-placed Celtic who have played one game more than them.