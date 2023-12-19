Cyriel Dessers Hopes To Win More Titles With Glasgow Rangers

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers is eager to win more titles in Scotland after winning his first trophy, the Scottish League Cup, with Glasgow Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers defeated Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden Park on Sunday, thanks to a brilliant goal by James Tavernier, which gave the Scottish giants their first League Cup since 2011.

Cyriel Dessers, who joined Rangers from Cremonese during last summer’s transfer window, is still adjusting to life at his new club as he has been having it difficult to meet up with expectations.

Although he has received criticism from Rangers’ fans in the past, he believes that his bond with the fans has grown stronger as a result of the League Cup win, and he is excited to achieve more at Ibrox.

He also reflected on his goal that helped them top their group with 11 points last Thursday in their UEFA Europa League away triumph over Real Betis.

The Super Eagles striker said: “It’s a really good feeling when you arrive here in the summer, you already know what it’s all about winning trophies and to get the first one after a couple of months feels amazing.

“When you can do this together with a team, with the fans and everybody around the club, it forms a connection and this is the first but it makes me really hungry and I think all of us want to keep going.

“It was an amazing week for all of us, coming from Thursday to today. No day off, we are focused on Wednesday again but we will enjoy this moment and it will give us a mental boost for the upcoming busy fixtures. We just want to keep winning games.”

Rangers, who are in second position in the Scottish league and five points behind Celtic, will host St. Johnstone at home on Wednesday in the Scottish Premiership.