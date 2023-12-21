Nasarawa Ex-Lawmaker, Iyimoga Joins APC After ZLP Exit

A former Nasarawa State House of Assembly member, Musa Salihu Iyimoga, has formally decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a gathering of supporters and officials at his Sabon Gari ward in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, the politician, who previously represented the Doma North Constituency in the 6th Assembly, pledged his loyalty to the APC, Naija News understands.

This move comes after his recent departure from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), the party under which he was elected in the 2019 general elections.

The ex-legislator attempted to secure another term in the 2023 general elections but was defeated by Mohammed Oyanki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has asked the party’s leadership to punish the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for working against the party.

Naija News reports that while he was Governor of Rivers, Wike worked against the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and supported President Bola Tinuhu in winning the 2023 presidential election.

Wike, who had emphasised his stand to remain in PDP, had boasted that the party leadership couldn’t sanction him for allegedly subverting the party.

The former Governor of Rivers State even accepted the position of a minister in Tinubu’s government, against the party’s doings.

Recently, some 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Wike left the PDP for the APC over the political impasse in the state.

Speaking in an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, Momodu said the PDP leadership cannot continue to tolerate Wike’s excesses and must stop his antics.

The PDP chieftain said that he would have sanctioned Wike long ago if he had the power to be in charge of the party.

Momodu said the PDP leadership must have its reasons for keeping him while he continues to trouble the party.

He said: “If I had the power, I would have punished Wike long ago. The PDP leadership must have its reasons for keeping him while he continues to trouble the party.

Story continues below advertisement



“He wants to eat his cake and have it.”