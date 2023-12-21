Gov Bago Declares Seven Day Christmas Holiday In Niger State

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has declared a week-long public holiday for employees to observe the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, confirmed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Minna, the state capital, Naija News understands.

According to Ibrahim, the holiday will begin on Friday, December 22, 2023, and continue until January 1, 2024.

He emphasized that the purpose of this extended holiday is to allow workers to rejoice in these important events alongside their families and dear ones.

Additionally, Ibrahim revealed that the government plans to distribute food items to government officials. The intention is for these officials to share the food among the less privileged individuals in their respective localities and wards during the holiday season.

Ibrahim said the Governor has called on officials not to limit themselves to Minna but to actively distribute food to the needy in their communities and wards.

He stressed that by declaring the extended holiday, the government wants to ensure that people have enough time to enjoy and celebrate this festive season.

He also encourage community members to give and share with their neighbours this festive period.