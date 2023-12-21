‘Call The Ungrateful Governor Alia To Order’ – Benue Lawmakers Tell Tinubu (Video)

Benue State lawmakers elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform have condemned the leadership style of the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

Naija News gathered that the lawmakers, on Thursday, accused Governor Alia of anti-party activities, high-handedness, corrupt tendencies, and running a “one-man” show.

The Benue State caucus in the National Assembly stated their observation during a media briefing in Abuja.

The lawmakers charged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and call the governor to order over the alleged dictatorial conduct and poor leadership.

According to the lawmakers, the Benue State Governor, before the governorship election, was rejected by older party members.

The lawmakers claimed Alia came to reap where he did not sow, adding that the Secretary restructured the party to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

They further stated that Akume, despite the move against Alia’s candidacy, supported him in emerging as governor; however, after his victory, Alia linked his emergence to his popularity.

The lawmakers who said Alia joined the party two weeks before the governorship election described him as ungrateful.

According to the lawmakers, if Governor Alia was indeed popular, why didn’t he contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to test his popularity?

