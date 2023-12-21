Algeria Assistant Coach, Keeper Killed In Club Bus Accident

In a tragic incident, the goalkeeper and assistant coach of a prominent Algerian top-tier football club lost their lives in a bus accident.

The unfortunate crash occurred as the MC El Bayadh squad was en route to Tizi Ouzou for their scheduled match against JS Kabylie, leading the national federation to cancel all matches slated for the upcoming weekend.

The Algerian Football Federation disclosed that ten other players from the MC El Bayadh team sustained injuries in the crash, which took place in Tiaret, approximately 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Mediterranean coast. However, the federation did not provide details on the specific cause of the accident.

In a gesture of reverence, the federation decided to halt all football-related activities nationwide for the weekend, encompassing various leagues and competitions.

Story continues below advertisement



Additionally, the draw for the next round of Algeria’s primary cup competition, initially set for December 26, will be postponed to a later date.