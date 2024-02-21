Algerian FA Dumps Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro For Vladimir Petkovic

Algerian Football Association has decided to appoint Bosnian-born Swiss coach, Vladimir Petkovic, instead of the head of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro.

Jose Peseiro, who led the Super Eagles to the 2023 AFCON, where the Nigerian side lost 2-1 in the final of the tournament to the hosts, Ivory Coast, was reportedly contacted for the Algerian job.

Recall that the Algerian FA parted ways with Djamel Belmadi after their abysmal run in the 2023 AFCON, where they were knocked out in the group stage.

After the tournament, there were viral reports that Jose Peseiro would replace Belmadi. This speculation gained more ground when speculations started making the rounds that the Portuguese tactician is currently out of contract with the Super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federal was yet to decide on his future.

But those speculations have been buried now that the Algerian FA has announced Petkovic as their new head coach.

Now that there is no room for him to take the job in Algeria, Jose Peseiro is expected to focus on signing a new contract with the NFF.

Just like some football enthusiasts, Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong has told CNN that he and his national teammates would be happy to see Jose Peseiro continue as the team’s coach.

“Yes. I think the players are happy with him. Reaching the final is something significant and also something we can build on,” Troost-Ekong said.

“However on what he has in mind, I did try to ask him before we left and he said he’s going to call me back. I think I’m just as much in the dark as you guys are but I think all the players would be happy to see him back.”