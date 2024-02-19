Peseiro Confirms Offer From Algeria

The Algeria Football Federation has made an offer to Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro.

Confirming that he received an offer from the Algerian FA in an interview with El Hayat TV Channel, Pesiro said, “I received a lot of offers after the African Cup final. I received an offer from the FAF but I will first rest and my agent will take care of it.”

The offer comes shortly after he helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to reach the final of the African Cup of Nations earlier this month. Though Pesiro’s side was defeated by Host, Ivory Coast in the final, he managed to build one of the formidable teams that featured at the tournament.

Naija News recalls that Peseiro’s current contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ended after the completion of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to reports, the Algerian FA is showing interest in the 63-year-old.

Following the Desert Foxes’ disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the North Africans fired coach Djamel Belmadi and are now searching for a worthy replacement.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has rewarded Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, for his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that the governor who hosted the Super Eagles goalkeeper on Friday announced a N20 million reward for Nwabali and declared that he would receive the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State.

Additionally, the governor gifted N30 million to the Super Eagles’ crew, who were present at the event.

Fubara praised Nwabali, a Rivers-born goalkeeper, for his exceptional performance for the Super Eagles during the recently concluded AFCON tournament.

He noted that Nwabali’s performance, along with that of other patriots, has brought pride to Nigeria.