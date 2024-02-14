Peseiro Linked With New Coaching Role Amid Uncertainty With Super Eagles Future

Following the report of his contract expiration with the Super Eagles after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Jose Peseiro has emerged as a potential candidate for the coaching position of the Algeria national team.

Reports from Algeria suggest that the Portuguese coach is being seriously considered to lead the Desert Foxes.

Alongside Peseiro, former coaches Carlos Queiroz and others have also been associated with the job.

Naija News understands that the Algeria Football Federation is actively searching for a new coach after the team’s disappointing performance in Cote d’Ivoire, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

It is worth noting that Peseiro has previously been linked with a prominent Egyptian club, Zamalek.

Recall that Peseiro led Nigeria to the 2023 AFCON final but failed to secure the title for the Super Eagles after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast.

Earlier, Jose Peseiro expressed his delight after being hosted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reported earlier that Tinubu hosted the Nigerian national football team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, following their successful campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

However, the Super Eagles returned home with the silver medal, and President Tinubu decided to host them at the State House Council Chambers shortly after they arrived from Abidjan earlier today.

During the event, Tinubu bestowed upon each player the national honour of Member of the Orders of Niger, MON, as well as plots of land.

Addressing journalists shortly after the event, Peseiro expressed his delight at being invited and honoured by a president for the first time.

Peseiro, who said that his team performed excellently well at the AFCON tournament, said it was an honour for the President to have invited him to his house.

He said, “First of all, I would like to say thank you to the President. I am 60 years old, this is the first time a president invited me to his house. It is an honour and a pride to me for the President of the Republic of Nigeria to invite me here. Thank you very much.

“About the final, I think we did a fantastic job. Our team showed very good spirit and played well. My boys did 100 per cent, same for my staff and the NFF.

“Of course I would have liked to bring the cup to the Nigerian people, I’m sad about that. But I’m happy because I think we did a fantastic job. In the final I think we felt that atmosphere.”