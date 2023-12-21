15 Protesters Arrested During #EndSARS Protest Still In Kirikiri, Ikoyi Prison – Amnesty International Reveals

Rights Organisation, Amnesty International has revealed that 15 protesters arrested during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 are still being held in prison three years after the uprise.

Making this revelation in a statement made available on its official X account, Naija News reports that the right group disclosed that the protesters who were still in custody were being subjected to torture and ill-treatment.

The report by Amnesty International read, “Three years after the violent suppression of nationwide #EndSARS protest against police brutality, a total of fifteen protesters arrested in 2020 are still being arbitrarily detained – the majority of them without trial – in Kirikiri and Ikoyi prison in Lagos.

“The Nigerian authorities have filed trumped-up charges including theft, arson, possession of unlawful firearms, and murder against many of the protesters.

“Many peaceful #EndSARS protesters have been subjected to torture and other ill-treatment while in detention since 2020. They include Oluwole Isa, currently held in Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre, who told Amnesty International how he was tortured while in detention at the SARS facility in Ikeja.”

Speaking on the development, the director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, warned that the protesters still in custody must be released immediately and unconditionally.

Story continues below advertisement



“Our investigation shows the Nigerian authorities’ utter disdain for human rights. Three years in detention without trial is a travesty of justice. This shows the authorities’ contempt for due process of law. The protesters must be immediately and unconditionally released,” Sanusi said.