Senate Gives Police IG 24-hour Ultimatum To Summon CAC Boss

The Senate has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to compel the appearance of the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, before the Senate Committee on Finance within 24 hours.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, during the budget Defence session on Wednesday invoked section 89, sub section 2 and ordered the RG’s appearance over certain discrepancies noticed in the revenue generation and expenditure by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The committee had earlier found the commission wanting during the MTEF/FP defence, but according to Senator Musa, the RG has shunned the committee’s summon for the third time, an act he described as disrespectful to the committee.

He stated, ‘You have your book keepers; you have your records and we asked you to go and tidy up and report back, but you never did.”

“The committee unanimously resolved that the Inspector General of Police compel his presence before the finance committee unfailingly on Thursday.”

Akpabio Declares Senate Seats Of Umahi, Geidam Vacant

Meanwhile, The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, declared the seats of David Umahi and Ibrahim Geidam in the upper legislative chamber vacant.

The Senate President reached the decision following their appointments as ministers of works and police affairs, respectively.

While Umahi represented Ebonyi South, Geidam represented Yobe East.

Following the announcement, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct by-elections in these senatorial districts

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, said the commission is considering conducting by-elections and rerun polls in state and federal constituencies in February 2024.

He noted that political parties must carry out fresh primaries within the limited period provided by law for the by-elections.

Yakubu said, “With regard to the by-elections, you may recall that in my recent address at the swearing-in of new resident electoral commissioners (RECs), which was combined with our last quarterly meeting with the RECs nationwide, I made a commitment that the commission will conduct elections to fill vacancies in the national and state assembly constituencies.

“The commission is looking at the first week of February 2024, that is, in just a little over one month, to conduct both the re-run and by-elections.”

Story continues below advertisement



Yakubu added that the management of INEC will meet to review preparations and announce a definite date, including the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the elections.